Central team starts assessing damage in flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu

The seven-member central team, which has arrived in the state capital, has split into two and commenced spot assessment of the damage incurred in the recent rains.
A team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Ministry of Home Affairs, is visiting the Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts followinh which it will leave for Puducherry in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, it will visit Cuddalore and Myladuthurai districts in the morning and Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Tiruchy districts in the afternoon. The state government has directed all the district collectors to present in detail the requirements to the team.
Meanwhile, the other team comprising three members has left for Thoothukudi and will reach Kanyakumari to study the damage. It will return to Chennai on Tuesday and visit Vellore and Ranipet districts.
Both the teams will return to Chennai by Tuesday evening followed by a debriefing at the Secretariat on Wednesday morning. The teams will meet senior officers of the state government including Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary, Kumar Jayant, and other senior officers.
Notably, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier given a representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking funds to the tune of Rs 2629 crore for the relief work.
However, the Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary and other officials for a detailed report as after the state government's representation to the Union Home Minister, there were further rains and more damage leading to requirement of more funds.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran told IANS: "We have given a presentation to the seven-member central team. They are visiting all the flood-affected areas and during the debriefing session on Wednesday, we will give a detailed presentation requesting more funds than what was sought from the Union Home minister earlier as there were further rains leading to more damage."
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
