Tamil Nadu may extend Covid lockdown by a week on experts' advice

-
ALSO READ
Covid: BJP chief asks Goa's CM, health minister to keep differences aside
BJP slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his remark about PM Modi
Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Assembly polls result: TMC ahead in West Bengal, LDF leads in Kerala
Delhi CM holds meeting to strengthen Covid patients home isolation system
-
The Tamil Nadu government might extend the lockdown, which is in force in the state by one more week, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin likely to make an announcement on this either later on Thursday or Friday morning.
Stalin had conducted meeting of health officials and top bureaucrats on Thursday and experts in public health, who were present, recommended the government extend the lockdown by another week.
As many as 11 districts have higher number of cases and in several rural areas of the state new clusters have formed giving a major headache to the state government.
Sources in the Public Health Department said that the experts have strongly urged the Chief Minister to go for an extension of the lockdown which is to end on the morning of June 14.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU