Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday on his 77th birth anniversary.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others also floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at a function held at the Central Hall of Parliament.
After paying floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Central Hall of Parliament, Defence Minister Singh tweeted, "Paid tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary at Parliament House today."
In a series of tweets, Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, said, "Today is the 77th birth anniversary of great visionary leader late Rajiv Gandhi, being celebrated across the country, who espoused the philosophy of 'Power to the People', instead of power to the party."
"Who gave birth to the Computer Revolution which is 'Digital India' in its new incarnation, and so on, I pay my tribute to my departed leader, RAJIV JI," Chowdhury said.
Among others who paid floral tributes were several sitting and former MPs.
The Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh, also paid floral tributes.
The portrait of Rajiv Gandhi was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on August 20, 1993.
