SKM sends letter to PM Narendra Modi, lists six demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down its six-point charter of demands, failing which its agitation will continue.

The demands include legal entitlement for MSP, based on C2+50% for all crops; withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill; removal of all penal provisions in the Commission for Air Quality Management; withdrawal of cases against farmers; sacking of minister Ajay Teni for the Lakhimpur incident and compensation and rehabilitation of all farmers who have died during the agitation.

This comes after the SKM, the main group spearheading the year-long agitation, decided to meet again on November 27 to chalk out a future course of action.

The group has also reportedly decided to write a letter to the government listing its set of demands that includes a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

The Centre, meanwhile, has initiated the process to repeal the three laws. A decision on this may be taken in the next meeting of the Union Cabinet slated for Wednesday. Thereafter, officials said a process will be started to formally repeal the laws in the next session of Parliament, starting later this month.

The planned march to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go according to schedule, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, following a meeting, Rajewal said, “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were made. SKM’s pre-decided programmes will continue. A kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22. There will be gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament will be held on November 29.”