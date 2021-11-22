SKM sends letter to PM Narendra Modi, lists six demands

-
ALSO READ
Repealing farm laws highlight Modi's supreme character: Haryana CM Khattar
Farm laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border concludes
45-year-old Punjab farmer dies by suicide near Singhu border
Singhu border: One more arrested in connection with lynching, says police
Singhu border lynching: 3 sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe
-
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down its six-point charter of demands, failing which its agitation will continue.
The demands include legal entitlement for MSP, based on C2+50% for all crops; withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill; removal of all penal provisions in the Commission for Air Quality Management; withdrawal of cases against farmers; sacking of minister Ajay Teni for the Lakhimpur incident and compensation and rehabilitation of all farmers who have died during the agitation.
This comes after the SKM, the main group spearheading the year-long agitation, decided to meet again on November 27 to chalk out a future course of action.
The group has also reportedly decided to write a letter to the government listing its set of demands that includes a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).
The Centre, meanwhile, has initiated the process to repeal the three laws. A decision on this may be taken in the next meeting of the Union Cabinet slated for Wednesday. Thereafter, officials said a process will be started to formally repeal the laws in the next session of Parliament, starting later this month.
The planned march to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go according to schedule, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, following a meeting, Rajewal said, “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were made. SKM’s pre-decided programmes will continue. A kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22. There will be gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament will be held on November 29.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU