Central Vista: Complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue to be completed by March

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista.

This comes in the backdrop of the redevelopment project for the Central Vista, which envisages a new triangular building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The two sites will be able to accommodate around 15,000 employees of various defence agencies, which have offices near the North and South Blocks, sources said.

They said that shifting of the offices will pave the wave for the prime minister's new residence and office, and the vice-president's residence.

Construction work at the two sites on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue had started in August, an official said.

Pre-engineered building technology has been deployed and this has reduced construction time from the usual 24 months for conventional buildings to eight months, the official said, adding that the projects are environment-friendly as the steel structures are being manufactured in other locations and being assembled at the sites.

According to the official, the buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will cost Rs 532 crore.

In a statement, the CPWD said that it is using pre-engineered building (PEB) technology to build 44,000 sqm built up area at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and 49,000 sqm built up area at Africa Avenue.

The foundation consists of reinforced cement concrete with crystalline admixture and zinc cathodic protection system to reduce porosity of concrete and corrosion of reinforcement bars, thus increasing its durability, the statement stated.

