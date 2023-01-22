Centre approves appointment of Vikram Dev Dutt as next DGCA chief

The Centre on Saturday approved the appointment of IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the next chief of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dutt as the next Director General of DGCA, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said on Saturday.

Dutt, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the CMD of Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL). He will take over as the head of the aviation regulator on February 28, upon the superannuation of incumbent chief Arun Kumar.

"Dutt's appointment will be in the rank and pay of additional secretary to the government of India, and he will take charge upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar on 28.02.2023 by keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance," the statement said.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was leading the as its DG since July 2019.

Earlier, Dutt had also served as the CMD of Air India. He had taken charge in January last year.

As per the order, the ACC approved more appointments on Saturday, including that of Arti Bhatnagar as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Amardeep Singh Bhatia as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce; Alok as Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority; and Satinder Pal Singh as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

The ACC has also approved the extension of the central deputation tenure of Ashutosh Jindal, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, for a period of one year beyond 16.02.2023 which is up to 16.02.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

--IANS

kvm/arm

