Centre approves FM Radio Phase-III Policy guidelines' amendments

The Centre has approved the amendments to certain provisions contained in the Policy Guidelines on expansion of Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase-III) referred to as the Private FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines.

In this direction, the government has decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring of permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15 per cent National cap on channel holding. Further with the simplification of financial eligibility norms in policy, an applicant company can now participate in bidding for 'C' and 'D' category cities with a net worth of just Rs one crore in place of Rs 1.5 crore earlier.

The decision was taken in last week's Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these three amendments together will help the private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country. This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country.

To improve Ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the government has been on the simplification and rationalisation of the existing rules to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man.

