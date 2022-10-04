JUST IN
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on Tuesday he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said

Topics
Mulayam Singh Yadav | Gurugram | Samajwadi Party

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gurugram 

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Photo: PTI
The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on Tuesday he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the health bulletin issued by the hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

"We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life," the party said.

Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:12 IST

