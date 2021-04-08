Centre gave all possible help to Maharashtra amid Covid: BJP state chief

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief
Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maharashtra BJP chief
Maharashtra: NCP veteran and Pawar loyalist Dilip Patil gets Home Ministry
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
Parties move to 'real' from 'virtual' campaign in run-up to Bihar polls
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, reacting to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on Centre cooperating with the state government in fighting COVID-19, said this showed that the Centre has given all possible help to the state.
"I don't know what is the political meaning of this statement but the academic meaning of that is Centre has given all possible support to the system," Patil said.
"The Central government gave over 1 crore vaccine dosages but several dosages were wasted, why so?" he questioned.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Centre is cooperating with the state government in the ongoing pandemic.
Speaking on the issue Pawar said, "The Central government is cooperating with the State government in this tough times of pandemic. We all have to come together and fight this menace farmers, traders, workers and people should understand the current situation. The State and Centre both have to come together and find out a way to fight the pandemic."
The reaction of the NCP chief came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had said the state is facing a COVID-19 vaccine crunch.
"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in the next three days. We've urged for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow," Tope had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU