Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new coronavirus cases

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for84.21 per centof the 1,26,789new infections, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The national weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has increased by 6.21 per cent from 2.19 to 8.40 per centin the first seven days of March and April, the ministry said.
India registered a record single-day spike of1,26,789 new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to1,29,28,574, according to the ministry data updated on Thursday morning.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 59,907. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases.
India's total active caseload has increased to 9,10,319 and now comprises 7.04 per cent of the country's total infections.
A net incline of 66,846 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
"Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 74.13 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 55.26 per centof the total active cases of the country," the ministry said.
Twelvestates including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.
India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,18,51,393 with59,258 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.
Besides,685 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.
Ten states account for 87.59 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (322). Punjab follows with 62 daily deaths, the ministry said.
Twelve states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Ladakh, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
