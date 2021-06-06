Centre provides over 24.60 crore COVID vaccine doses to States, UTs

The central government provided more than 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the Centre has provided 24,60,80,900 doses of COVID vaccines to States/UTs, both through the free of cost category and through the direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses. More than 1.63 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,63,85,701) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," reads the statement issued by the MoHFW.

The implementation of the "Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-III Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination" has started on May 1, 2021.

Under the Strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the central government.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5,96,982 cases were reported. The following day, 1,15,736 new cases were reported.

A total of 2,88,09,339 positive cases have been reported so far, including 2,69,84,781 recoveries, and 14,77,799 active cases.

The national recovery rate has increased to 93.67 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, meanwhile, stands at 6.54 per cent. As many as 23,13,22,417 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

