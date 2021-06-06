Puducherry logs 640 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths push toll to 1,628

-
-
Puducherry reported 640 fresh coronavirus cases during last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,09,079, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Sunday.
The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9,215 swab samples projecting a positivity rate at 6.95 per cent, Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said.
The 640 new cases were spread over Puducherry (470), Karaikal (136), Yanam (15) and Mahe (19).
Fifteen people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday pushing the toll to 1,628, he said, adding seven of the victims had no comorbidities.
The Health department Director said as many as 1,138 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours from hospitals.
The number of active cases in the union territory stood at 8,270 (1,236 in hospitals and 7,034 in home isolation), he added.
The total recoveries so far climbed to 99,181 with the 8,270 on Sunday.
Mohan Kumar said 11.03 lakh samples have been examined so far and 9.51 lakh of them turned out to be negative.
He said 35,112 healthcare workers and 22,413 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.
As many as 1.74 lakh people coming under the category of either sixty years and above or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far since March 1, he added.
