Odisha reports 7,002 new Covid-19 cases, 42 fresh fatalities: Official

Odisha on Sunday registered



7,002 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 8,13,096, while 42 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,994, a health department official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases mounted to 78,031, he said.

Of the 7,002 new cases, 3,921 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest are local contact cases, the official said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,167, followed by Cuttack at 771 and Jajpur at 486.

As many as nine districts reported less than 100 cases each -- Jharsuguda (97), Malkangiri (95), Bolangir (89), Ganjam (74), Deogarh (64), Sonepur (59), Gajapati (48) and Nuapada (28).

Kandhamal recorded just three cases.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of forty two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



Four fatalities each were registered in Angul, Cuttack and Khurda, followed by three each in Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi, and two each in Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Rayagadda and Sundergarh.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in the districts of Bargarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada and Puri.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.67 per cent.

Over 1.21 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 71,973 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state government, through a notification, has approved the extension of the third phase of the vaccination drive for 18-44 years to 22 more district headquarters, municipalities and notified area councils.

Underlining that that the state is set to receive 6,45,790 doses of Covishield doses in June in three trenches, the notification said that students and athletes aged between 18 and 44 years, who may have to travel abroad, should be given priority.

