Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-lockdown restrictions in all districts, except 3

-
ALSO READ
Noida Metro gets highest single-day ridership post Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: Metro services in Noida to remain suspended during weekend curfew
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
Noida's first 100 Covid deaths in 343 days, next 100 in just 13 days
Noida to increase random testing of people commuting to and from Delhi
-
Uttar Pradesh has lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, ACS Information Navneet Sehga said on Sunday.
Active cases of the coronavirus are above 600 in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, he said.
On Saturday, the state government extended relaxations in the "corona curfew" to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from June 7, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.
However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said.
Officials said that the state has vaccinated 2.23 crore, making it the only state in the country to have vaccinated over 5 crore of tis population.
More than 31 lakh youth have been vaccinated in the state till now.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 1100 new COVID-19 cases.
The total active cases of the state stands 17000 and 3.10 lakh has been tested in last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU