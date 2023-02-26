JUST IN
Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', country with him: Bhagwant Mann
Business Standard

'Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders via probe agencies'

She said the Narendra Modi government was ignoring the voices of the poor while listening to only its "industrialist friends"

Topics
Priyanka Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India 

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: Twitter (@INCIndia)

PRI GEN NAT .RAIPUR BOM16 CG-BJP-ADANI-PRIYANKA Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders through probe agencies, says Priyanka; slams Modi govt over Adani Such raids were an attack on the people of Chhattisgarh and their rights, she said at a rally in Jora village to mark the conclusion of the 85th plenary session of the Congress here. She said the Narendra Modi government was ignoring the voices of the poor while listening to only its "industrialist friends". "Farmers in the country are earning Rs 27 per day but a friend of the PM is making Rs 1,600 crore per day. Youths are jobless but airports, ports, railways and PSUs are being handed over to Gautam Adani," she said. Thousands of people had assembled from across the state at the massive ground which served as the rally venue. The Congress leader had arrived in Raipur on Saturday morning to attend the party's three-day 85th plenary session and was welcomed at the time with 6000 kilograms of roses being placed along a 2-kilometre stretch of the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:35 IST

