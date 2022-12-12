JUST IN
India, China troops clash along LAC in Tawang; minor injuries on both sides
Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport
ABRY benefitted over 60 lakh beneficiaries in pandemic: Labour minister
SC slams DMRC over non-payment of Rs 4,500 crore to Reliance Infra
G-20 panel to mull taking leaf from India's digital ecosystem: Amitabh Kant
Court grants 7-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for defamation through 'false statements'
CBI court reserves order on ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee's bail plea
UNDP report says 415 million people lifted out of poverty in India: Centre
Over 11,000 faculty vacancies in central uni, IITs, IIMs: Education Min
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into Fifa World Cup semis
Business Standard

Centre says nearly 3,560 companies in India have Chinese directors

The Corporate Data Management (CDM) portal has been developed by the ministry as an in-house data analytics and business intelligence unit

Topics
India China relations | Indian corporates | Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three Zee Entertainment directors resign, cite related-party transactions
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said there are 174 Chinese companies that are registered in the country as foreign companies

The government on Monday said there are 3,560 companies in India that have Chinese directors.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said there are 174 Chinese companies that are registered in the country as foreign companies having place of business in India with the ministry.

"... as per the CDM database, there are 3,560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. It is not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors/ shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) system," he said.

The Corporate Data Management (CDM) portal has been developed by the ministry as an in-house data analytics and business intelligence unit.

The government has amended certain rules and forms prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 to regulate the incorporation of companies, the appointment of directors, issuance & transfer of securities and undertaking compromise, arrangements & amalgamation in cases where Land Border Countries Entities (LBCEs) are involved.

"New requirements have been provided through such amendments for disclosures, in such cases, about government approval obtained under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 or for obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India China relations

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU