Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline for defamation through 'false statements'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit of Rs 200 crore against the Sri Lankan actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
In the lawsuit, the 'Thank God' actor has accused Fernandez of making 'false statements with malicious intention'.
Earlier, Fatehi had left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Friday after being questioned in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
On September 15, Nora was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for more than four hours along with Pinky Irani, who apparently introduced Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez to the jailed conman.
Notably, statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event.
During the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one shopping mode iPhone by Leena Paulose. (wife of Chandrashekhar)
According to ED, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars were either in the name of the firms owned by Leena Paulose or third parties.
It further emerged that Sukesh knowingly created the structure for layering and transferring proceeds of crime and thus, actively participated in the process of money laundering.
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:46 IST
