Centre sends animal experts team to Gujarat to control lumpy virus spread

-
ALSO READ
TMC's Anubrata Mandal skips CBI appearance again in cattle smuggling scam
ED arrests ex-BSF commandant under money laundering law in cattle smuggling
NDDB to donate Rs 1.5 cr to meet cattle feed requirement in flood-hit Assam
Woman sub-inspector mowed down by cattle smugglers in Ranchi's Tupudana
Monkeypox in more than 20 nations, about 200 confirmed cases: WHO
-
The Central government has deputed a team of animal experts team to Gujarat to study and control the Lumpy Skin disease in the state and it has already started working in the affected area, state Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said on Monday.
Till Monday evening, 1,021 heads of cattle had died because of disease, some 40,222 are affected and under treatment in 15 districts and 2,94,000 animals have been vaccinated, he said at a press conference here.
He said that the worst-affected districts are Kutch and Jamnagar, while in the rest 13, the impact is limited. The state government has deputed 267 animal ambulances with veterinary doctors, while another 151 doctors and 400 animal inspectors are working round the clock to treat animals and control the spread, Patel added.
On the other hand, the opposition Congress alleged that the state government is underplaying death figures and sharing inflated vaccination figures.
Gujarat Congress Kisan Morcha president Pal Ambaliya alleged that the Kutch district has just 14 veterinary doctors and within few days, the district administration claims to have vaccinated 80,000 heads of cattle, which is next to impossible.
According Ambaliya, in this month, a video clip from Mundra taluka in Kutch was in circulation, showing dead cattle on streets of the villages, and only after this, had the district administration woken up.
The minister, however, dismissed these allegations.
--IANS
haresh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU