NDDB to donate Rs 1.5 cr to meet cattle feed requirement in flood-hit Assam

Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Friday announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore to meet the feed requirement of 500 tonnes in flood-affected Assam.

NDDB-managed West Assam Milk Union (WAMUL) is being advised to use their supply network and coordinate with local authorities for seamless distribution of feed, an official statement said.

"The impact of floods in Assam on both humans and livestock is beyond comprehension and a cause of great distress to so many of us even at this distance," Chairman Meenesh Shah said.

This contribution is symbolic of NDDB's deep commitment toward the unfortunate victims of the catastrophe, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)