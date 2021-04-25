Centre should determine lowest possible rates of Covid vaccine: Baghel

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requesting to determine the minimum price of COVID-19 vaccine so that the entire country can avail it at the same rates.
In the letter, the Chief Minister has welcomed the Centre's decision to vaccinate citizens of age above 18 years against coronavirus, said an official statement on Saturday.
He said: "Serum Institute has informed that they will supply vaccines at the rate of Rs 400 per vaccine to the state governments and at Rs 600 per vaccine to private hospitals. The states are expected to take action for procurement of the vaccine through tender or negotiation. It is noteworthy that so far the vaccine is being supplied by Serum Institute at the rate of Rs 150."
Furthermore, he said that as per the information state received so far, Covishield is being supplied in India at the highest rates in the world.
"In view of the increasing outbreak of COVID-19 infection in the country, the vaccine rates have been increased by Serum Institute with the aim of earning extra profits," the letter stated.
The Union government is expected to fix minimum possible rate of the vaccine, under the provision "Price Control of Drugs", to protect people of the country from any form of exploitation. Since there are only two companies manufacturing vaccines in the country, there is no possibility of healthy competition or getting minimum possible rate in procurement of the vaccine through tender.
It is also certain that the procurement of vaccine following the tender rules would be a time-taking procedure.
Chief Minister has stated that the minimum rate of the vaccines should be decided by the Centre's undertaking -- Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) and all the states should be able to procure vaccine as per the requirement after making payment to BPPI. In this way, the entire country would get the vaccine at the same rates.
The Chief Minister has also requested the government to fix the minimum vaccine rates at the earliest so that the work of vaccination can be started on a large scale from May 1 onwards.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU