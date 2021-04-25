Maharashtra: 5,192 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 46 more fatalities

Thane has reported 5,192 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the district to 4,46,376, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 46 more people, pushing the deathtoll in the district to 7,232, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.62 per cent, he added.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 76,678 and the death toll at 1,447, another official said.