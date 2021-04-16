Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am

-
Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission on Friday put in place restrictions on campaigning by political parties, including curtailing its time, for the West Bengal assembly elections.
In an order, the poll panel curtailed the time for campaign up to 7 pm. Earlier it was up to 10 pm.
Now there will be no campaign between 7 pm and 10 am on campaign day in the state, the Election Commission said.
It also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three of the eight phases of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29.
During the silence period, which is usually for 48 hours, parties and candidates cannot hold rallies and meetings.
