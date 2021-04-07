Centre to allow Covid vaccination at public, private workplaces from Apr 11

-
The government will allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 across states and Union territories.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.
"in order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at work places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing COVID vaccination centre," Bhushan said in the letter.
He said the states can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for launch of work place vaccination.
"Such work place vaccination centres may be launched across states/Union territories from April 11, 2021," he said.
