Every Indian deserves safe life: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19 vaccine access

-
ALSO READ
BJP wary of on-ground protests by Rahul-Priyanka duo: Rajiv Shukla
India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi warns 'those who run rough shod' over Tamil culture
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest in support of agitating farmers
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for COVID-19 vaccine for all, saying every Indian "deserves the chance to a safe life".
The health ministry on Tuesday said the vaccine needs to be given to those who need it and not those who want it. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
"It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life," Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag "#CovidVaccine".
He later shared a video of a person being beaten up by police in Indore for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.
"Such type of shameful, inhuman behaviour in the name of enforcing Corona guidelines is unacceptable to the country. Where should the public go when policemen who are supposed to protect people commit such atrocities," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi also lauded the health warriors on World Health Day and shared a picture of his with them on Instagram.
"Our healthcare workers are our warriors in this battle against the pandemic. I salute their commitment, bravery and dedication to protecting their fellow citizens. I also thank their families for their incredible sacrifice to the greater good," he said.
"As citizens we need to do our part to control this virus the best we can, so mask up & follow all COVID safety protocols," he also said in his post on World Health Day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU