Centre to move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha today

Amid continuous disruption since the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, the Centre will on Thursday move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 
Amid continuous disruption since the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, the Centre will on Thursday move 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will move the bill.

He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one member for the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2022-23).

Minister Ajay Bhatt will make statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on the 'Development of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir'.

Opposition parties are however, likely to continue their protest demanding the revocation of suspension of their members and discussion on price rise and other issues.

Twenty opposition members have been suspended for disrupting the House proceedings and utter disregard to the Chair.

--IANS

ssb/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 10:01 IST

