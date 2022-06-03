Centre writes to 5 states over Covid cases, asks them to step up monitoring

-
-
Raising concern over spike in the number Covid-19 cases in some states, the Center on Friday wrote to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala to continue monitoring the spread of the infection.
The Centre has advised these five states in separate letters to undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the pandemic.
"A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. However, from past 1 week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in week ending May 27, 2022 rising to 21,055 cases reported in week ending June 3, 2022," the Health Ministry said.
The ministry also raised concern over rising positivity rate.
"Also, there is a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent in week ending May 27, 2022 to 0.73 per cent in week ending June 3, 2022," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary.
Bhushan said that there are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases indicating the possibility of a localised spread of infection.
"There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," he added.
The Centre has advised the states to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the ministry.
