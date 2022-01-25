Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former chief minister on Tuesday rejected the award.

"I don't know anything about the award. Nobody told me about it. If I was given the award, I am rejecting it," he said in a statement.

According to CPI(M) sources, it was a decision of Bhattacharjee and also the party.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Hindutva poster boy late Kalyan Singh and India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash recently, were awarded Padma Vibhushan on Tuesday, while veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M) leader were conferred with Padma Bhushan.

