Covid cases rising in Goa, but no new mutations, says health dept official

-
ALSO READ
Omicron's mutations explain why it is less severe among vaccinated
No dip in Goa's air traffic despite Russia-Ukraine war: Airport official
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%
Goa reports 28% positivity rate and 955 new coronavirus cases
-
Amid a sudden spike in Covid-related cases in Goa, coastal state's top health official on Friday said that all the samples sent for genome sequencing have tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Dr. Geeta Kakodkar, Director of the state Health Services department, also said that no new mutation of the Covid virus was traced in the state, amid a surge in cases over the last two days when 47 and 50 new Covid cases were reported on Thursday and Friday respectively.
"Over the last few days, cases are increasing. There were 47 cases yesterday, today there are 50 cases. Even if the rise is not steep, there is definitely a rise," Kakodkar said.
"This is not a new variant. We had sent 68 samples to the genome sequencing lab for testing. And all 68 cases are the BA.2 variant, which is Omicron. No new variant is traced. Originally the first wave was the Covid virus, after that there was the Delta variant, after that we had the Omicron variant which is in circulation. We have no evidence of mutation or a new variant," she added.
The official also said that the state government's expert committee had predicted a rise in Covid cases in the state in the months of June and July, while adding that it was too early to dub the recent surge in cases as a "fourth wave". "We can only say that there is a rise in cases in Goa," Kakodkar said.
--IANS
maya/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU