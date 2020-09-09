JUST IN
Chandigarh coronavirus update: UT reports 377 new Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 377 new COVID-19 cases, 226 discharges and one death were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday

Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples from slum residence during coronavirus antigen testing inside a slum colony.

A total of 377 new COVID-19 cases, 226 discharges and one death were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh Health Department said that total count of cases now stands at 6,372 including 2,334 active cases, 3,960 discharges and 75 deaths.

With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 42,80,423.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 06:34 IST

