Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Punjab witnesses a fresh spike in new cases

The global count of cases is now at 27.6 million, of which more than 7 million are currently active. There have been almost 900,000 deaths due to the virus globally, while over 19.7 million people have successfully recovered from the infection. The US and India together account for almost half of all active cases in the world.

India’s reported cases have now crossed 4.28 million, rising by at least 80,000 each day now. Almost 21 per cent or 883,697 cases are currently active. India’s recovery is still at 77.65 per cent, with over 3.3 million successful recoveries.

Here are some statistics mapping the virus spread:

1. India is adding the most number of new cases in the world

India added over 75,000 new cases on 8th September, highest among all nations.

India was followed by the US with 26,560 cases. This is despite India witnessing a decline in the daily new case additions after adding over 90,000 cases for two straight days.

2. India recorded highest-ever recovery in a day

Over 73,000 people recovered from the in India, its highest-ever single day recovery. Overall 3.3 million people have recovered from the virus in India among 4.3 million confirmed cases.

3. Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike in new cases

Punjab added over 2,000 new cases, its highest-ever single day spike. The state has been adding less than 1,800 cases daily last month and in the current month so far. Overall the state has recorded over 65,000 confirmed cases, of which 47,000 cases have recovered and 1,923 people have succumbed to the virus.