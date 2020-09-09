Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 10,601 cases, 73 deaths

A total of 10,601 new COVID-19 cases, 11,691 recoveries and 73 deaths were reported in on Tuesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,17,094 including 96,769 active cases, 4,15,765 recoveries and 4,560 deaths, according to the State COVID-19 nodal officer.

A total of 70,993 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

Ten deaths were reported in the Guntur district, eight each in Anantapur and Chittoor districts, seven each in Kadapa and Prakasam districts, six each in Nellore district and Visakhapatnam districts, five each in East Godavari, Krishna, and West Godavari districts, three in Srikakulam district, two in Kurnool district and one in Vizianagaram district.

India's COVID-19 count reached 42,80,423 on Tuesday.

