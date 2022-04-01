Metro cess back on property registrations in Mumbai, 3 Maharashtra cities

-
ALSO READ
What are surcharges and cesses, and how do they differ?
TMS Ep95: CSR, growing inequality, Vaibhav Sanghavi, Surcharge & Cess
Govt scraps basic customs duty, cuts cess on crude palm, soy, sunflower oil
China widens property-tax trials with levy on residential property owners
JSW Energy signs PPA with 35-yr validity with Haryana Power Purchase Centre
-
The Maharashtra government will once again start collecting one per cent metro cess on property purchases from April 1 in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune cities with the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.
Talking to PTI, Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary (urban development), said the state government had taken a decision in February 2019 to levy one per cent metro cess on property purchases in four cities including Mumbai. But its implementation was stayed after a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.
"This is not a new decision. We are reviving the earlier decision, which had to be discontinued due to the pandemic,'' he said.
Due to the metro cess, stamp duty on property registrations will go up by one per cent, he said.
"Our target is to get revenue of Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore annually. Till March 2020, we got a revenue of approximately Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore,'' he said.
The metro cess is intended to fund transport infrastrucuture projects in these cities.
After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks, will be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU