Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan not to take place tomorrow

The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place this Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparations related to the Independence Day celebrations, an official release said

Rashtrapati Bhawan | Independence Day | President of India

ANI  General News 

The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place this Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparations related to the Independence Day celebrations, an official release said.

Earlier on July 22, the ceremony was cancelled ahead of the full dress rehearsal of the assumption of office by President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

The preparations for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India are at their peak all across the country.

'Har Ghar Tiranga', a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence, is in full swing.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 06:56 IST

