JUST IN
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh declared fugitive: Jalandhar Police
Delhi riots: Court orders charges against 19 for arson, attempted murder
Sisodia involved in 'large-scale destruction of digital evidence': ED
Union minister Amit Shah urges youth not to abandon mother tongue
Chennai police to launch Artificial Intelligence powered hi-tech drone unit
Amritpal Singh maintaining close links with ISI, terror groups: Sources
Delhi govt started working on rejuvenation of 26 lakes, says CM Kejriwal
Rains, high-velocity winds across Punjab leave wheat farmers worried
No appointment of SC judges in my tenure due to lack of consensus: Bobde
Customers from 17 countries to participate in Rajasthan International Expo
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh declared fugitive: Jalandhar Police
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds immense importance in my life: Tendulkar

The first chapter I studied in school in history was about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the first time I held my bat was at this Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground," Tendulkar said

Topics
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Sachin Tendulkar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

sachin tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that iconic warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has had immense significance in his life right from the school days. Tendulkar was speaking before the performance of "Jaanta Raja", a play on Shivaji Maharaj's life, at the Shivaji Park ground here.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has immense significance in my life. The first chapter I studied in school in history was about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the first time I held my bat was at this Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground," Tendulkar said. Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ashish Shelar had organized the performance of the play.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU