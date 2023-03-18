JUST IN
Amritpal Singh maintaining close links with ISI, terror groups: Sources
Business Standard

Chennai police to launch Artificial Intelligence powered hi-tech drone unit

Drones equipped with hi-tech cameras and powered by Artificial Intelligence would form part of an exclusive 'police drone unit' set to be launched soon, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Chennai

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Representative Image

The unit to be launched shall comprise six swift action surveillance drones, a heavy-lift multirotor drone and two long range surveillance drones, they said adding they have a range of 5-10 kilometers.

The drones have multiple uses, like assessing crowd for management purpose and identifying accused using 'facial recognition feature.' The drones with features ranging from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to thermal cameras are expected to help authorities in more than one way. Taking an appropriate decision by precisely monitoring the ground situation and using them even during night are among the uses.

Launch of apps for use by police authorities including one to tackle/prevent cyber crimes are on the cards, a senior police officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 22:55 IST

