Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 8 cr to 83,809 cattle owners, cow-dung sellers

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM to transfer payment to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana
Chhattisgarh to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana from May 21
CM Bhupesh Baghel invites Sonia, Rahul to new assembly foundation ceremony
Chhattisgarh CM to launch 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' to boost rural economy
Ramdev lauds BJP govt's effort in Madhya Pradesh to fight Covid-19
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday transferred online Rs 8,02,00,000 to the accounts of 83,809 dung sellers as the fourth installment of payment under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana.
The payment was done for the 4,01,475 quintals of cow dung procured in 3,122 gauthans of the state between September 1 and September 15. Till date, a total of Rs 20,72,00,000 has been paid under this scheme. This scheme is largely benefitting the poor, landless and cattle owners, according to a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office.
On the occasion, Baghel said in his address said that the state government is living up to its commitment of protecting the interests of farmers, poor people and labourers. "Fulfilling right from loan waiver to paddy procurement, irrigation tax waiver to halving the electricity bills, and launching various innovative schemes for farmers and poor people of the state, the government has kept all its promises," he said.
Through Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana, the state government is making consistent efforts to improve the financial condition of people in rural areas, he added.
The Chief Minister further hit out at the Centre over recently passed farms bills by the Parliament, saying that these three laws are "not in the larger interest of farmers" and common people as these would "adversely affect" the livelihood of farmers, agricultural labourers and common people. "Hoarding, contract farming and private mandi system will only cause harm," he said.
During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU