Chhattisgarh CM urges Centre to increase rice procurement limit to 40 LMT

-
ALSO READ
Procurement: A much-used tool to further the interests of political parties
Govt procures 31.8 mn tonnes of kharif paddy so far at MSP for Rs 60k cr
Tweak FCI's procurement strategies to boost rice exports: Expert panel
Paddy worth Rs 10.53 cr procured in 48 hrs; MSP begins in all states: Govt
Govt procures 9.81 mn tonnes of paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 crore
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to increase the rice procurement limit from 24 lakh metric tons to 40 lakh metric tons for the Kharif marketing year 2020-21 under the central pool.
In a letter dated January 29, Baghel stated that in the Kharif marketing season in the state, the paddy was procured at the minimum support price from the farmers as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central government's food department, under the decentralised procurement scheme for the procurement of paddy.
"In the state in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, as on 28 January 2021, under the decentralized procurement scheme, 90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured from 20.29 lakh farmers on the support price and paddy purchase will be done by 31 January 2021," the Chief Minister wrote.
Stressing that paddy cultivation is the main source of livelihood for the people of the state he said that in the Naxal-affected areas, registration of farmers, who are holding forest rights certificates, was also done and their paddy produce is being procured, which is helping in eliminating the Maoist menace.
"There is a directive to supply rice stock to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in addition to the requirement of Public Distribution System (PDS) of the state out of the paddy acquired under clause 18 of the paddy, so the proportion of all surplus paddy remaining in addition to the state requirement by the Government of India under the said provisions. There is a request to take 40 lakh metric tonnes under the Central Pool in Food Corporation of India," he said.
He added that if the additional 40 lakh metric tonnes is not given by the central government then an economic loss of an amount of about Rs 2,500 crores is likely, which the state government will have to bear, making the situation "very worrying".
The State Government has "not announced any kind of bonus payment in addition to the minimum support price (MSP) directly and indirectly" in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU