Dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, 10 trains delayed due to low visibility

-
ALSO READ
'Very dense' fog lowers visibility to zero in Delhi, traffic movement hit
Over 50 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility
Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog, traffic affected
Delhi's minimum temperature rises to 8 deg C even as fog lowers visibility
Cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius
-
Ten trains have been delayed due to dense fog and low visibility in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning, a Railways officer said.
"10 trains are running late on January 30, due to low visibility and other operational reasons," said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways.
The ten trains include Puri-New Delhi Special, Prayagraj - New Delhi Special, Kamakhya- Delhi Junction Special and Howrah-New Delhi Special.
The overall air quality of Delhi remained in the higher end of the very poor category and the surface winds were slow.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) forecasted an improvement in ventilation index for the next two days and marginal deterioration in air quality index (AQI) towards the middle-end of very poor quality. Also, the air quality of Mumbai remained in the very poor category while the AQI of Ahmedabad stood at the moderate range.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday morning. Shallow to moderate fog was observed at isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU