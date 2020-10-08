Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,846 new cases take tally to 131,000

-
With 2,846 new coronavirus cases
and 30 more fatalities, Chhattisgarh's case count rose to 1,31,739 and death toll to 1,134 on Wednesday, a health official said.
A total of 639 people were discharged from various hospitals following recovery while 2,038 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,03,828.
The state now has 26,777 active cases, he said.
Raipur district, hit hardest by the pandemic, reported 391 new cases, taking its total count to 36,235. The district has witnessed 468 deaths so far.
Raigarh district reported 238 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 230, Korba 214, Durg 192, Bilaspur 155, Bastar 155 and Kanker 129.
"Of the latest fatalities, 11 died on Wednesday and three on Tuesday while 16 deaths had taken place earlier," the official added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,31,739, New cases 2,846, Deaths 1,134, Recovered 1,03,828, Active cases 26,777, People tested so far 12,38,699.
