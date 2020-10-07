Union minister Pralhad Joshi tests positive for Covid-19, under quarantine

-
ALSO READ
As India fights coronavirus, it must ensure equitable access to tests
Record 918,000 Covid tests done in a day; positivity rate under 8%
Govt should conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests per day: Rahul Gandhi
Donald Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free coronavirus tests
World coronavirus dispatch: No, recovery doesn't grant immunity, says WHO
-
Union Minister of Parliamentary
Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.
"I have tested positive for #COVID19.
As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advice I am in home quarantine," he tweeted.
Joshi, an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, played a crucial role in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amid the pandemic in his capacity as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
Joshi is the latest addition to prominent politicians from the state who have tested positive for COVID.
Most of them have either recovered or under recovery.
They include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet and a number of legislators.
The state has also lost a few public representatives due to coronavirus like Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU