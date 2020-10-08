PM's tweet to start awareness campaign against Covid-19 today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a campaign on Thursday by way of a tweet to ask people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hygiene to check Covid-19 in view of the festival season, unlocking and the winter.
The campaign will be for "Jan Aandolan (people's movement) for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," an official statement said.
The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation in this awareness.
In this concern, a concerted action plan will be implemented by union and state governments to convey simple and easily communicable messages to reach every citizen, to send region-specific communication in Covid-impacted districts among other things.
Support of local cable operations will be sought for running messages to prevent spread of Covid.
