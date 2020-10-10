Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State reports 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count



reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said.

Thirty-eight deaths recorded during the day took the toll to 1,196, he said.

A total of 527 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,087 patients completed their home isolation, leaving the state with 27,439 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 336 new cases, taking its total count to 36,877, including 483 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district reported 277 new cases, Korba 244, Raigarh 229, Durg 225, Rajnandgaon 194, Bastar 167 and Bilaspur 140," he said.

Of the 38 deaths, 14 took place on Friday, two on Thursday and 22 earlier, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,37,570, New cases 2,958, Death toll 1,196, Recovered 1,08,935, Active cases 27,439, People tested so far 12,97,381.

