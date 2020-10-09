Noida: 178 new Covid-19 cases push tally to 14,709; recoveries cross 13,000

-
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 178 new COVID-19 patients on Friday that pushed the district's case tally to 14,709, official data showed.
The district's number of active cases rose to 1,579 from 1,548 on Thursday, even as 147 more novel coronavirus patients got discharged, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
The district has so far recorded13,074 recoveries, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.
The death toll stood at 56 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent, it stated.
As per official figures on Friday, the recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 88.88 per cent from 88.96 per cent the previous day.
There were 41,287 active COVID-19 cases across UP on Friday while 3,83,086 patients have recovered across the state so far and the death toll linked to the pandemic climbed to 6,293, it showed.
