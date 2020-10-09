No significant benefit of Umifenovir in Covid-19 treatment: Glenmark

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: After Russia clears, India looks to expedite Favipiravir approval
All you need to know about Glenmark's Favipiravir, the potential Covid drug
Covid-19: Pune-based drug firm to export favipiravir to 18 countries
Glenmark defends pricing of Covid-19 drug FabiFlu, says it is economical
Glenmark Pharma gets a booster shot with launch of oral Covid-19 drug
-
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the addition of antiviral Umifenovir did not demonstrate any significant clinical benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate COVID-19 patients.
The clinical study evaluated the possible superiority of the combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy, Glenmark said in a statement.
As per the results that Glenmark presented to the regulator, the study showed no superior clinical outcomes with the addition of Umifenovir, it added.
This was the second clinical study after the successful Favipiravir monotherapy trial earlier this year that led the company to receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation for Favipiravir, Glenmark said.
"These latest findings confirm that the addition of Umifenovir does not show any incremental benefit in clinical outcomes. Thus Favipiravir therapy along with supportive care remains a suitable and effective choice for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection," Monika Tandon Senior VP & Head, Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU