Chhattisgarh logs 126 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent, taking the total number of infections to 11,54,179 while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, a health official said.
Raipur district reported 33 new infections followed by 18 in Balodabazar, 17 in Bilaspur and 14 in Rajnandgaon. No new cases were found in 12 out of the 28 districts in the state.
The recovery count reached 11,39,282 after 116 persons recovered, leaving the state with 861 active cases, he said.
With 12,117 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,78,95,289, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,179, new cases 126, death toll 14,036, recovered 11,39,282, active cases 861, today tests 12,117, total tests 1,78,95,289.
