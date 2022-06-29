Gujarat logs over 500 new Covid cases after 4 months; active tally at 2,914

-
Gujarat's daily COVID-19 tally crossed the 500-mark, after 529 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.
With the addition of the latest cases, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 12,31,483, he said.
As many as 408 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 12,17,623, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,946, the official said.
The state's daily tally crossed the 500-mark in February, with 617 cases being detected on February 18.
The state is currently left with 2,914 active cases, with two patients on ventilator support, he said.
Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 99, Vadodara 59, Valsad 20 and Kutch 13, among others.
The state has so far administered 11.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 59,218 people getting vaccinated on Wednesday.
According to officials, there are 18 active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, with three cases in DNH and 15 in Daman.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,31,483, new cases 529, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,17,623, active cases 2,914, people tested so far - figures not released.
