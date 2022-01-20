Chhattisgarh records 5,625 Covid cases, 9 deaths; active tally at 32,021

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
'Told my leader everything,' says Chhattisgarh CM amid leadership tussle
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count shot up to 10,75,529 on Wednesday with an addition of 5,625 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,682 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.
The state's positivity rate was 10.30 per cent, down from 11.17 per cent a day ago, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recoveries reached 10,29,826 after 170 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,194 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 32,021 active cases. Raipur district reported 1,547 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,78,606, including 3,166 deaths. The district has 8,183 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 796 cases followed by Raigarh 525, Rajnandgaon 374, Korba 363, Bilaspur 299 and Janjgir-Champa 221, among other districts, he said. With 54,600 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,57,72,211, the official said. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,75,529, new cases 5,625, death toll 13,682, recovered 10,29,826, active cases 32,021, total tests 1,57,72,211.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU