Chhattisgarh records 5,625 Covid cases, 9 deaths; active tally at 32,021

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count shot up to 10,75,529 on Wednesday with an addition of 5,625 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,682 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The state's positivity rate was 10.30 per cent, down from 11.17 per cent a day ago, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recoveries reached 10,29,826 after 170 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,194 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 32,021 active cases. Raipur district reported 1,547 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,78,606, including 3,166 deaths. The district has 8,183 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 796 cases followed by Raigarh 525, Rajnandgaon 374, Korba 363, Bilaspur 299 and Janjgir-Champa 221, among other districts, he said. With 54,600 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,57,72,211, the official said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,75,529, new cases 5,625, death toll 13,682, recovered 10,29,826, active cases 32,021, total tests 1,57,72,211.

