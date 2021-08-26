Chhattisgarh reports 47 Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally below 600

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,04,392 on Thursday with the detection of 47 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,555, he said. The number of recoveries reached 9,90,179 after 29 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 50 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said. The state now has 595 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported four new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,861, including 3,139 deaths. Jashpur recorded seven new cases, Durg 5 and Bilaspur 4, among other districts, he said. No new coronavirus cases were found in 10 out of 28 districts in the last 24 hours, health department data showed. With 33,508 more swab samples examined during the day, their cumulative number in the state went up to 1,22,66,321, the official said. As per official figures, the coronavirus case positivity rate in the state stands at 0.14 per cent. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,392, new cases 47, death toll 13,552, recovered 9,90,179, active cases 595, total tests 1,22,66,321.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)