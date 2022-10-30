Chhattisgarh to soon have research centre for sickle cell disease

Chief Minister on Sunday said the state will soon have a national-level research centre for sickle cell disease.

The chief minister made the announcement while virtually inaugurated sickle cell management centres in medical college hospitals (MCHs) and district hospitals in 28 districts of the state, in a function held at his official residence here.

State Health Minister TS Singh Deo was also present on the occasion.

Sickle cell management centres, which are set up in 24 district hospitals and nine MCHs, will provide free screening, treatment and consultation for people suffering from the disease, an official said.

Speaking at the function, Baghel said a national-level research centre for sickle cell disease will soon be set up in the state.

"Sickle cell is a serious genetic disease and to protect future generations from it, creating awareness about it is the most important thing. Early diagnosis of sickle cell disease and better medications can reduce its effects and enhance the life span of patients," Baghel said.

Sickle cell management centres will have facilities for conducting solubility test, electrophoresis, and new test procedure called point-of-care to diagnose the disease, he said.

Baghel also launched digital card distribution for patients suffering from sickle cell disease, the official said, adding that the card will help patients in availing treatment at these centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)