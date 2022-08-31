Chidambaram offers help to Assam Congress in CAA case in Supreme Court

Former union minister and eminent lawyer P Chidambaram offered assistance in the case filed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a party spokesperson said here on Wednesday.
The APCC has also initiated talks with a top law firm in Delhi to take forward its case before the apex court with more vigour, he said.
Our senior leader, eminent lawyer and former union minister P Chidambaram has consented to lend us all help in our case against CAA at the Supreme Court, APCC chief spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said here.
If necessary, he will also assist during the argument stage in the apex court, he added.
The APCC had moved the Supreme Court against the CAA in 2019.
Mahanta said APCC president Bhupen Borah had met former additional advocate general of Assam Krishna Sarma in New Delhi and discussed with her the current status of the case filed by the party's state unit before the top court. He had entrusted Corporate Law Group' led by her to take forward the matter in the apex court.
The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here. Though passed in December 2019, the Rules for implementing the Act are yet to be notified.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 20:06 IST